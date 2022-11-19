Pick against the spread, over/under for Jazz vs. Trail Blazers on Saturday

It’s a battle of top teams in the West as the Utah Jazz meet the Portland Trail Blazers Saturday evening. Not many people expected these teams to be at the top of the standings early in the year but both these squads have been exceptional to start the season.

The Blazers are 3.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total sits at 227.5

Jazz vs. Trail Blazers, 10 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Blazers -3.5

Utah comes into this contest off a high-scoring win over the Suns Friday. The Blazers have the benefit of rest on their side, and Damian Lillard will want to make a statement at home against the upstart Jazz. Take Portland to win and cover Saturday night.

Over/Under: Under 227.5

The Jazz might have some tired legs after Friday’s game and Portland has the fifth-best scoring defense in the NBA. The Blazers are also sixth in defensive rating. Back the home team to make this a low-scoring game and push this total under.