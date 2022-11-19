AEW is back on pay-per-view on Saturday, November 18 with its Full Gear show airing live at 8 p.m. ET from the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ. The price to stream the event is $50 and will stream on Bleacher Report. You can access B/R Live on several platforms including IOS, Android, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, and Xbox One.

Below is a full list of matches for the PPV. Seven titles will be on the line as well as the crowning of the finale of the AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament.

Full list of matches*

AEW World Championship - Jon Moxley (c) vs. MJF

Interim AEW Women’s World Championship - Toni Storm (c) vs. Jamie Hayter

AEW World Tag Team Championship - The Acclaimed (c) vs. Swerve in Our Glory

AEW World Trios Championship - Death Triangle (c) vs. The Elite

ROH World Championship - Chris Jericho (c) vs. Bryan Danielson vs. Claudio Castagnoli vs. Sammy Guevara

TNT Championship - Wardlow (c) vs. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Samoa Joe

TBS Championship - Jade Cargill (c) vs. Nyla Rose

Saraya vs. Britt Baker

Luchasaurus vs. “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry (Steel cage match)

Darby Allin and Sting vs. Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal

*Card subject to change