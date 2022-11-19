AEW will return to pay-per-view this Saturday when presenting Full Gear 2022 live from the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ.

The ‘Buy-In’ preshow is set to begin at 7 p.m. ET with the main show beginning at 8 p.m. ET on Bleacher Report. The main event will feature AEW World Champion Jon Moxley defending his title against MJF and expect it to begin no later than 11 p.m. ET.

Here is the current card for Full Gear on Sunday:

Full list of matches*

AEW World Championship - Jon Moxley (c) vs. MJF

Interim AEW Women’s World Championship - Toni Storm (c) vs. Jamie Hayter

AEW World Tag Team Championship - The Acclaimed (c) vs. Swerve in Our Glory

AEW World Trios Championship - Death Triangle (c) vs. The Elite

ROH World Championship - Chris Jericho (c) vs. Bryan Danielson vs. Claudio Castagnoli vs. Sammy Guevara

TNT Championship - Wardlow (c) vs. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Samoa Joe

TBS Championship - Jade Cargill (c) vs. Nyla Rose

Saraya vs. Britt Baker

Luchasaurus vs. “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry (Steel cage match)

Darby Allin and Sting vs. Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal

*Card subject to change