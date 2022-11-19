Jon Moxley vs. MJF predictions: Questions for Full Gear main event

AEW will hold its annual fall pay-per-view tonight with Full Gear coming live from the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ. The main show will begin at 8 p.m. ET and will be streamed on Bleacher Report.

The main event of the show will feature a match for the AEW World Championship between Jon Moxley and MJF. As always with these events, you can win big on DraftKings Sportsbook with a $25,000 free-to-play pool available to everyone across the country! We’ll take a look at the seven questions about the match you’ll need to answer correctly to win that cash and offer our predictions below.

Which move will be hit first?

Heat Seaker

Paradigm Shift

Neither move hit

Which wrestler will bleed?

Jon Moxley

MJF

Neither bleeds

MJF will be put to the test in this one and I expect him to bleed first.

Who will physically interfere in the match?

The Firm

Blackpool Combat Club

The Elite

Other/no interference

The Firm has played a prime role in this story and they’ll definitely make their presence fel in this matchup.

How will the match end?

Pinfall

Submission

DQ

Other

Will either participant physically touch a referee during the match?

Yes or No

Will MJF use his Dynamite Diamond Ring in the match?

Yes or No

Who will win the match?

Jon Moxley

MJF

Other result

I’m predicting that MJF will walk out with the help of the Firm. I suspect that MJF turning down the help of the group has been a ruse and he’ll show his true colors to win the world title.