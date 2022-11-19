Jon Moxley vs. MJF predictions: Questions for Full Gear main event

AEW will hold its annual fall pay-per-view tonight with Full Gear coming live from the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ. The main show will begin at 8 p.m. ET and will be streamed on Bleacher Report.
The main event of the show will feature a match for the AEW World Championship between Jon Moxley and MJF. As always with these events, you can win big on DraftKings Sportsbook with a $25,000 free-to-play pool available to everyone across the country! We’ll take a look at the seven questions about the match you’ll need to answer correctly to win that cash and offer our predictions below.
Which move will be hit first?
Heat Seaker
Paradigm Shift
Neither move hit
Which wrestler will bleed?
Jon Moxley
MJF
Neither bleeds
MJF will be put to the test in this one and I expect him to bleed first.
Who will physically interfere in the match?
The Firm
Blackpool Combat Club
The Elite
Other/no interference
The Firm has played a prime role in this story and they’ll definitely make their presence fel in this matchup.
How will the match end?
Pinfall
Submission
DQ
Other
Will either participant physically touch a referee during the match?
Yes or No
Will MJF use his Dynamite Diamond Ring in the match?
Yes or No
Who will win the match?
Jon Moxley
MJF
Other result
I’m predicting that MJF will walk out with the help of the Firm. I suspect that MJF turning down the help of the group has been a ruse and he’ll show his true colors to win the world title.