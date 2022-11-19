When is the next AEW pay-per-view after Full Gear?

AEW is returning to pay-per-view on Saturday with Full Gear coming live from the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ. While Full Gear is a fall staple on the company’s calendar, it’s not too early to look at the next pay-per-view.

AEW’s next pay-per-view will most likely be Revolution, the traditional show the company puts on in late February/early March. Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp reported in September that the show is tentatively scheduled to take place at the historic Cow Palace in San Francisco, making it the company’s first ppv to take place in California.

The show is one of AEW’s “Big Four” PPV’s and usually serves as the first major show of the year for the upstart company. The main event of Revolution 2022 this past March featured “Hangman” Adam Page successfully defend the AEW World Championship against Adam Cole. It also saw the debut of William Regal, who arrived after the Jon Moxley-Bryan Danielson match to officially form the Blackpool Combat Club.