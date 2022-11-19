Full undercard for Jaime Munguia vs. Gonzalo Gaston Coria middleweight fight

Golden Boy Promotions and Promociones Zanfer are putting on a fight card this weekend in Guadalajara, Mexico topped by Jaime Munguia vs. Gonzalo Gaston Coria in an expected snoozer of a bout on DAZN. The card gets underway at 7 p.m. with a light undercard ahead of a huge mismatch.

Munguia-Coria is a big enough mismatch that DraftKings Sportsbook isn’t even bothering to offer odds on it or the rest of the card. Munguia comes into this bout with a 40-0 record and looks for an easy win ahead of a likely WBO title fight against Janibek Alimkhanuly. Coria is 21-5 and just looking to cash in against a name opponent.

The rest of the card features boxers on the lighter side, with no bout heavier than welterweight. The full card is listed below, and it’s possible we’ll see some additional fights added. BoxRec includes several TBA fights on the card that we might not find out about until they actually happen Saturday night. It’s a light weekend generally, so if you choose to skip this bout, you won’t be blamed.

Full Card for Jaime Munguia vs. Gonzalo Gaston Coria