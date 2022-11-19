Full undercard for Liam Davies vs. Ionut Baluta junior featherweight fight

Telford International Centre in the United Kingdom will play host to a European-heavy boxing card on Saturday afternoon. Liam Davies and Ionut Baluta battle for a pair of secondary junior featherweight titles atop a card that gets started at 2 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

Baluta comes into the bout a -210 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s 12-0 and last fought in June when he claimed a unanimous decision win over Marc Leach to claim the BBBofC British title. Baluta is a +160 underdog and will put the WBC International title on the line in this bout. He claimed the title in May when he won a unanimous decision against Brad Foster. The vacant EBU European title is also on the line.

The card was going to have two other title fights, but now has just one. Jamie Stewart is facing Owen Cooper for the BBBofC Midlands Area welterweight title with Cooper a -450 favorite. Eithan James was scheduled to fight Connor Parker for the vacant WBO European junior welterweight title title, but Parker withdraw on Friday morning. James will now fight Keanen Wainwright in a non-title bout with James a -245 favorite.

All odds below are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Full Card for Liam Davies vs. Ionut Baluta