Liam Davies vs. Ionut Baluta fight time, live stream, more for junior featherweight bout

Some solid Europian talent will be on display Saturday afternoon Telford, England when ESPN+ and Queensberry Promotions put on a boxing card at Telford International Centre. Liam Davies and Ionut Baluta top the card in a junior featherweight title bout, but the card includes some contenders and a welterweight bout for the British title.

How to watch Liam Davies vs. Ionut Baluta

The full card gets started at 2 p.m. ET on ESPN+. Davies and Baluta are expected to make their way to the ring in the 5 p.m. hour, but that will depend on the length of the other fights.

Fighter history

Davies comes into the bout with a 12-0 record and is looking to climb the rankings at 122 pounds. He last fought in June, beating Marc Leach in a unanimous decision to claim the British title. Prior to that he fought three times in 2021. He won a pair of second-round TKOs in June against Stefan Slavchev and in August against Raymond Commey, and then won a unanimous decision over Dixon Flores in October to claim the WBC International Silver title.

Baluta is 15-3 and is back for the first time since winning a ten-round unanimous decision in May over Brad Foster to claim the WBC International title. A month prior tot hat he lost a majority decision to Michael Conlan for the WBO Inter-Continental title.

Fight odds

Davies is a -210 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook and Baluta is a +160 underdog. Total rounds is installed at 10.5 with the over priced at -600 and the under priced at +400. Davies by decision or technical decision is the favored fight outcome at -130 while Baluta by decision follows at +250. A Davies stoppage win is +600 and a Baluta stoppage win is +700.

Full Card for Liam Davies vs. Ionut Baluta