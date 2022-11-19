Liam Davies vs. Ionut Baluta fight time, live stream, more for junior featherweight bout

Some solid Europian talent will be on display Saturday afternoon Telford, England when ESPN+ and Queensberry Promotions put on a boxing card at Telford International Centre. Liam Davies and Ionut Baluta top the card in a junior featherweight title bout, but the card includes some contenders and a welterweight bout for the British title.
How to watch Liam Davies vs. Ionut Baluta
The full card gets started at 2 p.m. ET on ESPN+. Davies and Baluta are expected to make their way to the ring in the 5 p.m. hour, but that will depend on the length of the other fights.
Fighter history
Davies comes into the bout with a 12-0 record and is looking to climb the rankings at 122 pounds. He last fought in June, beating Marc Leach in a unanimous decision to claim the British title. Prior to that he fought three times in 2021. He won a pair of second-round TKOs in June against Stefan Slavchev and in August against Raymond Commey, and then won a unanimous decision over Dixon Flores in October to claim the WBC International Silver title.
Baluta is 15-3 and is back for the first time since winning a ten-round unanimous decision in May over Brad Foster to claim the WBC International title. A month prior tot hat he lost a majority decision to Michael Conlan for the WBO Inter-Continental title.
Fight odds
Davies is a -210 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook and Baluta is a +160 underdog. Total rounds is installed at 10.5 with the over priced at -600 and the under priced at +400. Davies by decision or technical decision is the favored fight outcome at -130 while Baluta by decision follows at +250. A Davies stoppage win is +600 and a Baluta stoppage win is +700.
Full Card for Liam Davies vs. Ionut Baluta
- Main event: Liam Davies (-210) vs. Ionut Baluta (+160), 12 rounds, for EBU European and WBC International junior featherweight titles
- Eithan James (-245) vs. Keanen Wainwright (+185), 10 rounds, junior welterweight
- Anthony Yarde (-8000) vs. Stefani Koykov (+1300), 10 rounds, light heavyweight
- Jamie Stewart (+320) vs. Owen Cooper (-450), 10 rounds, for BBBofC Midlands Area welterweight title
- Macauley Owen (-3500) vs. Eduardo Valverde (+1000), 6 rounds, lightweight
- Brad Strand (-8000) vs. Darwin Martinez (+1300), 6 rounds, junior lightweight
- George Davey (-6000) vs. Paul Cummings (+1200), 6 rounds, junior middleweight
- William Hayden (-8000) vs. Marian Marius Istrate (+1300), 6 rounds, lightweight