Liam Davies vs. Ionut Baluta fight time, live stream, more for junior featherweight bout

Liam Davies and Ionut Baluta are set to face off in the ring on Saturday, November 19 in a junior featherweight bout. We break down when the fight starts and how to watch the full card.

By DKNation Staff
Liam Davies after winning his bout against Raymond Commey compete in an International Bantamweight contest during the Night of Champions show presented by Frank Warren at Utilita Arena Birmingham on August 28, 2021 in Birmingham, England. Photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images

Some solid Europian talent will be on display Saturday afternoon Telford, England when ESPN+ and Queensberry Promotions put on a boxing card at Telford International Centre. Liam Davies and Ionut Baluta top the card in a junior featherweight title bout, but the card includes some contenders and a welterweight bout for the British title.

How to watch Liam Davies vs. Ionut Baluta

The full card gets started at 2 p.m. ET on ESPN+. Davies and Baluta are expected to make their way to the ring in the 5 p.m. hour, but that will depend on the length of the other fights.

Fighter history

Davies comes into the bout with a 12-0 record and is looking to climb the rankings at 122 pounds. He last fought in June, beating Marc Leach in a unanimous decision to claim the British title. Prior to that he fought three times in 2021. He won a pair of second-round TKOs in June against Stefan Slavchev and in August against Raymond Commey, and then won a unanimous decision over Dixon Flores in October to claim the WBC International Silver title.

Baluta is 15-3 and is back for the first time since winning a ten-round unanimous decision in May over Brad Foster to claim the WBC International title. A month prior tot hat he lost a majority decision to Michael Conlan for the WBO Inter-Continental title.

Fight odds

Davies is a -210 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook and Baluta is a +160 underdog. Total rounds is installed at 10.5 with the over priced at -600 and the under priced at +400. Davies by decision or technical decision is the favored fight outcome at -130 while Baluta by decision follows at +250. A Davies stoppage win is +600 and a Baluta stoppage win is +700.

Full Card for Liam Davies vs. Ionut Baluta

  • Main event: Liam Davies (-210) vs. Ionut Baluta (+160), 12 rounds, for EBU European and WBC International junior featherweight titles
  • Eithan James (-245) vs. Keanen Wainwright (+185), 10 rounds, junior welterweight
  • Anthony Yarde (-8000) vs. Stefani Koykov (+1300), 10 rounds, light heavyweight
  • Jamie Stewart (+320) vs. Owen Cooper (-450), 10 rounds, for BBBofC Midlands Area welterweight title
  • Macauley Owen (-3500) vs. Eduardo Valverde (+1000), 6 rounds, lightweight
  • Brad Strand (-8000) vs. Darwin Martinez (+1300), 6 rounds, junior lightweight
  • George Davey (-6000) vs. Paul Cummings (+1200), 6 rounds, junior middleweight
  • William Hayden (-8000) vs. Marian Marius Istrate (+1300), 6 rounds, lightweight

