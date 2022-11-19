Jaime Munguia vs. Gonzalo Gaston Coria fight time, live stream, more for middleweight bout

It’s a fairly light weekend in the boxing world, but if you’re desperate for some action, Golden Boy Promotions and Promociones Zanfer will be putting on a card in Guadalajara, Mexico on Saturday night. The event starts at 7 p.m. ET on DAZN and features a middleweight main event between Jaime Munguia and Gonzalo Gaston Coria.

How to watch Jaime Munguia vs. Gonzalo Gaston Coria

It’s unclear how late the card will run, but if it’s like most fight cards, Munguia and Coria will probably end up hitting the ring around the 11 p.m. hour. The full card will air on DAZN.

Fighter history

Munguia is firmly in the mix for a middleweight title shot, but has been slow getting anything finalized. He is 40-0 and coming off a fifth-round knockout of Jimmy Kelly in June and a third-round TKO win over D’Mitrius Ballard in February when Munguia was holding the WBO Inter-Continental title. He hasn’t fought anybody of note since winning a unanimous decision over Liam Smith for the WBO junior middleweight title in 2018.

The WBO is expected to name Munguia the next mandatory challenger for titlist Janibek Alimkhanuly. That fight fell through earlier this year, so we’ll see what comes of all this.

Coria is 21-5 and has three straight wins since suffering a unanimous decision loss to Fiodor Czerkaszyn in October 2021. While he might give Munguia a little trouble, he’s expected to be a pretty easy walkover with DraftKings Sportsbook not even offering odds for the bout.

Full Card for Jaime Munguia vs. Gonzalo Gaston Coria