No. 5 Tennessee vs. South Carolina picks and best bets for Week 12 SEC matchup

We have a late-season SEC East showdown on Saturday as the No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers hit the road to visit the South Carolina Gamecocks at 7 p.m. ET. The game will take place a Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C., and will air on ESPN.

Tennessee (9-1, 5-1 SEC) has been eliminated from SEC title contention but is still in play for a potential College Football Playoff berth should it win out. The Vols lit up Missouri in a 66-24 beatdown last Saturday, a game where quarterback Hendon Hooker threw for 355 yards and three touchdowns. Both Jalin Hyatt and Bru McCoy had over 100 yards receiving in the win.

South Carolina (6-4, 3-4 SEC) has dropped two of its last three contests and got demolished by Florida 38-6 last week. The Gamecocks were down 24-0 midway through the second quarter and could not get back into the contest. The defense was gashed for 374 rushing yards in the loss.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Tennessee: 5th overall, 1st offense, 35th defense

South Carolina: 46th overall, 58th offense, 44th defense

Injury update

Tennessee

WR Cedric Tillman - Questionable (Undisclosed)

South Carolina

RB Marshawn Lloyd - Out (Quadricep)

RB Christian Beal-Smith - Out (Undisclosed)

DE Terrell Dawkins - Questionable (Undisclosed)

LB Mohamed Kaba - Out indefinitely (Knee)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Tennessee: 8-2 ATS

South Carolina: 5-5 ATS

Total

Tennessee: Over 6-4

South Carolina: Over 5-5

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Tennessee -22.5

Total: 66

Moneyline: Tennessee -2400, South Carolina +1200

Opening line: Tennessee -21

Opening total: 67.5

Weather

48 degrees, partly cloudy, 6 MPH winds WSW

The Pick

Over 66

Tennessee will most likely run away with this one and that makes the total the more interesting play here. The Vols dropped 66 points by themselves last week and I expect the offense to be rolling once again. Meanwhile, the Gamecocks won’t lay an egg offensively like they did last week and should scrape together a few touchdowns on their own. Take the over.