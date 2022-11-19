No. 10 Utah vs. No. 12 Oregon picks and best bets for Week 12 Pac-12 matchup

We have a major Pac-12 showdown with conference title game implications on Saturday as the No. 10 Utah Utes hit the road to face the No. 12 Oregon Ducks at 10:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, OR, and will air on ESPN.

Utah (8-2, 6-1 Pac-12) has rattled off four straight victories heading into this matchup and last hammered Stanford in a 42-7 rout last Saturday. The Utes were in sync offensively and defensively, outgaining the Cardinal in total yardage, 514 to 177. Running back Tavion Thomas broke off 180 rushing yards and two touchdowns while quarterback Cameron Rising threw for three touchdowns.

Oregon (8-2, 6-1 Pac-12) dropped its first conference game of the season last week, falling to rival Washington in a 37-34 classic last Saturday. After the Ducks turned the ball over on downs, UW quarterback Michael Penix Jr. marched the Huskies down the field to set up the go-ahead field goal in the final minute. Ducks QB Bo Nix’s attempt to do the same in the closing moments of the game came up just short.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Utah: 9th overall, 18th offense, 25th defense

Oregon: 10th overall, 3rd offense, 59th defense

Injury update

Utah

QB Ja’Quinden Jackson - Questionable (Undisclosed)

Oregon

WR Chase Cota - Questionable (Arm)

RB Byron Cardwell - Out indefinitely (Lower body)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Utah: 6-4 ATS

Oregon: 7-3 ATS

Total

Utah: Over 5-5

Oregon: Over 6-4

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Utah -2

Total: 61.5

Moneyline: Utah -130, Oregon +110

Opening line: Oregon -6

Opening total: 62

Weather

30 degrees, partly cloudy, 5 MPH ESE

The Pick

Oregon ML

Utah put the beats on Oregon twice last year and this game will be a test of how far the Ducks have come under first-year head coach Dan Lanning. It’s hard to imagine UO dropping back-to-back night games at Autzen Stadium and I’ll predict that Bo Nix and company will step up to the plate and finish the job. Give me the Ducks on the moneyline.