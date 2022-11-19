UAB vs. No. 6 LSU picks and best bets for Week 12 matchup

The SEC West champions will take a break from conference play on Saturday as the No. 6 LSU Tigers play host to the UAB Blazers at 9 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, LA, and will air on ESPN2.

UAB (5-5) has been officially eliminated from Conference USA title game contention but did pick up a 41-21 victory over North Texas last Saturday. The Blazers shutout out the Mean Green in the second half of the contest, piling on 24 points down the stretch to pull away. Running backs Jermaine Brown Jr. and DeWayne McBride combined for 270 rushing yards and four touchdowns in the win.

LSU (8-2) has already booked its ticket to Atlanta for the SEC Championship Game in a few weeks and won an ugly 13-10 affair against Arkansas last Saturday. Running back Josh Williams was the only player to have anything going offensively, rushing for 122 yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, freshman Harold Perkins Jr. continued to introduce himself to the world, recording four sacks by himself in the win.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

UAB: 62nd overall, 69th offense, 36th defense

LSU: 17th overall, 37th offense, 18th defense

Injury update

UAB

No new injuries to report.

LSU

WR Brian Thomas Jr. - Questionable (Concussion)

OL Garrett Dellinger - Questionable (Knee)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

UAB: 4-6 ATS

LSU: 6-4 ATS

Total

UAB: Over 4-6

LSU: Over 4-6

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: LSU -15

Total: 51

Moneyline: LSU -675, UAB +500

Opening line: LSU -15

Opening total: 52.5

Weather

46 degrees, cloudy with a couple of showers, 7 MPH winds NNE

The Pick

LSU -15

The talent differential will be too much for UAB to overcome here. LSU may play things conservatively to avoid showing too many things on film for Georgia in a few weeks, but it 15 points shouldn’t be too difficult for the Tigers to cover.