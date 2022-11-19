No. 7 USC vs. No. 16 UCLA picks and best bets for Week 12 Pac-12 matchup

The most high-stakes Victory Bell showdown in years will take place on Saturday as the No. 7 USC Trojans make the short trip on SR-110 to meet the No. 16 UCLA Bruins at 8 p.m. ET. This crosstown rivalry will take place at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA, and will air on Fox.
USC (9-1, 7-1 Pac-12) has won three straight games heading into this matchup and a victory here would officially clinch it a spot in the Pac-12 Championship Game. The Trojans lit up Colorado in a 55-17 beating last Friday night, a game where quarterback Caleb Williams accounted for five touchdowns total. Defensive tackle Tuli Tuipulotu recorded 2.5 sacks in the victory.
UCLA (8-2, 5-2 Pac-12) took a blow last Saturday in a 34-28 upset loss to Arizona. This was a tight game throughout the evening and the Bruins briefly took the lead in the fourth quarter when running back Zach Charbonnet punched in a go-ahead touchdown. The Wildcats struck right back with a touchdown on their own and added a field goal later for good measure. UCLA’s path to the Pac-12 Championship Game is a little bit blurry due to the league’s tiebreaker rules, but it essentially needs to win out and get at least one loss from Washington to have a shot.
Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!
SP+ Rankings
USC: 11th overall, 7th offense, 47th defense
UCLA: 15th overall, 4th offense, 66th defense
Injury update
USC
LB Eric Gentry - Probable (Ankle)
WR Mario Williams - Probable (Undisclosed)
RB Travis Dye - Out for the season (Knee)
UCLA
No new injuries to report.
ATS/Total
Against The Spread
USC: 6-4 ATS
UCLA: 6-4 ATS
Total
USC: Over 7-3
UCLA: Over 7-3
Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread: USC -2
Total: 76
Moneyline: USC -125, UCLA +105
Opening line: USC -1
Opening total: 73.5
Weather
53 degrees, clear, 5 MPH winds NNE
The Pick
USC -2
The last time the USC-UCLA rivalry had this much Pac-12 title stakes was 2005, when Matt Leinart, Reggie Bush, and the No. 1 Trojans destroyed the No. 11 Bruins 66-19.
This game should have an electric atmosphere at the Rose Bowl and this is a spot where this current iteration of USC was built to shine. The focus will be on Caleb Williams and Jordan Addison but Tuli Tuipulotu could be the game-wrecker as he hunts UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson. Give me the Trojans to cover as a slight, two-point road favorite.