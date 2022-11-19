Miami vs. No. 9 Clemson picks and best bets for Week 12 ACC matchup

The No. 9 Clemson Tigers are just two weeks away from playing in the ACC Championship Game and will close conference play on Saturday, hosting the Miami Hurricanes at 3:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, SC, and will air on ESPN.

Miami (5-5, 3-3 ACC) bounced back from its embarrassing loss to Florida State by beating down Georgia Tech 35-14 last Saturday. This was a one-score game in the fourth quarter before the Hurricanes avalanched three touchdowns, the third being a 99-yard Kamren Kinchens pick-six. He finished the game with three interceptions, tying a program record.

Clemson (9-1, 7-0 ACC) is on the march toward Charlotte, where they’ll face North Carolina for the league title in a few weeks. The Tigers recovered from their embarrassing loss to Notre Dame by downing Louisville in a 31-16 victory last Saturday. The strength lies in their run game, where Phil Mafah, Will Shipley, and D.J. Uiagalelei all recorded a rushing touchdown in the victory.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Miami: 72nd overall, 79th offense, 56th defense

Clemson: 14th overall, 29th offense, 24th defense

Injury update

Miami

TE Elijah Arroyo - Out for season (Undisclosed)

OL Justice Oluwaseun - Out for season (Undisclosed)

OL Jonathan Denis - Out for season (Undisclosed)

QB Tyler Van Dyke - Questionable (Shoulder)

DL Elijah Roberts - Questionable (Undisclosed)

DL Jacob Lichtenstein - Questionable (Undisclosed)

RB Henry Parrish Jr. - Questionable (Undisclosed)

DL Leonard Taylor - Questionable (Ankle)

Clemson

CB Malcolm Greene - Out for season (Groin)

WR Beaux Collins - Questionable (Shoulder)

LB Trenton Simpson - Questionable (Undisclosed)

WR Will Taylor - Questionable (Knee)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Miami: 2-8 ATS

Clemson: 5-5 ATS

Total

Miami: Over 4-6

Clemson: Over 5-5

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Clemson -19

Total: 48

Moneyline: Clemson -1150, Miami +750

Opening line: Clemson -19

Opening total: 47.5

Weather

56 degrees, sunny, 9 MPH winds WSW

The Pick

Miami +19

Miami is incredibly banged up and turnover luck played a factor in it pulling away from Georgia Tech last Saturday. However, Clemson has only buried an opponent a few times this season and will most likely keep things more conservative in preparation for UNC in a few weeks. Take the Hurricanes to barely cover the spread here.