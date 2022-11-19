No. 14 Ole Miss vs. Arkansas picks and best bets for Week 12 SEC matchup

We have a late-season SEC West showdown to look forward to on Saturday as the No. 14 Ole Miss Rebels hit the road to face the Arkansas Razorbacks at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, AR, and will air on the SEC Network.

Ole Miss (8-2, 4-2 SEC) hung tough but fell in a 30-24 loss to Alabama last Saturday, officially eliminating it from SEC West title contention. The Rebels led for the entirety of the first half but could not hold back reigning Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young and the Crimson Tide down the stretch. Running back Quinshon Judkins broke off 135 rushing yards and two touchdowns in the loss. Mississippi is still very much in contention for a New Year’s Six bowl berth should it win its final two games of the regular season.

Arkansas (5-5, 2-4 SEC) is still fighting for bowl eligibility and came up short in a 13-10 loss to LSU last Saturday. This was an ugly game offensively as both teams struggled to put points on the board. In place of an injured K.J. Jefferson, backup quarterback Cade Fortin threw for just 92 yards and a touchdown in the loss.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Ole Miss: 13th overall, 15th offense, 39th defense

Arkansas: 35th overall, 22nd offense, 70th defense

Injury update

Ole Miss

RB Zach Evans - Questionable (Concussion)

Arkansas

QB K.J. Jefferson - Probable (Shoulder)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Ole Miss: 4-5-1 ATS

Arkansas: 5-5 ATS

Total

Ole Miss: Over 5-5

Arkansas: Over 7-3

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Ole Miss -1.5

Total: 64.5

Moneyline: Ole Miss -130, Arkansas +110

Opening line: Ole Miss -1

Opening total: 59

Weather

20 degrees, clear, 6 MPH winds SE

The Pick

Over 64.5

Ole Miss-Arkansas is quietly one of the weirder rivalries in the SEC and can tend to go off the rails in terms of both teams lighting up the scoreboard. The frigid temperatures at kickoff should only add to the wackiness this year and I fully expect the over to cash in this one.