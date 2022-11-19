Georgia Tech vs. No. 13 North Carolina picks and best bets for Week 12 ACC matchup

The No. 13 North Carolina Tar Heels are ACC Championship Game bound and will try for its 10th victory of the season on Saturday when hosting the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at 5:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Kenan Memorial Stadium in Chapel Hill, NC, and will air on ESPN2.

Georgia Tech (4-6, 3-4 ACC) had a tough outing last Saturday, falling to Miami in a 35-14 setback. Jackets quarterbacks Zach Gibson and Zach Pyron were picked off a combined four times in this contest, three of them coming by UM safety Kamren Kinchins. The team trailed by just one score before the ‘Canes poured on three touchdowns in the fourth quarter.

North Carolina (9-1, 6-0 ACC) officially clinched the ACC Coastal division title last Saturday, surviving a 36-34 affair against Tobacco Road rival Wake Forest. The Tar Heels trailed by one late before the defense came through with a clutch interception off Wake QB Sam Hartman. That set up kicker Noah Burnette to boot a 33-yard go-ahead field goal with 2:12 left in the contest. Tar Heel QB Drake Maye accounted for 519 total yards and four touchdowns in the win.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Georgia Tech: 110th overall, 106th offense, 85th defense

North Carolina: 31st overall, 2nd offense, 110th defense

Injury update

Georgia Tech

QB Jeff Sims - Out for season (Foot)

QB Zach Pyron - Out for season (Shoulder)

North Carolina

RB Caleb Hood - Questionable (Undisclosed)

WR Antoine Green - Questionable (Upper body)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Georgia Tech: 4-6 ATS

North Carolina: 5-4-1 ATS

Total

Georgia Tech: Over 3-6-1

North Carolina: Over 5-5

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: North Carolina -21

Total: 63

Moneyline: North Carolina -1500, Georgia Tech +900

Opening line: North Carolina -20.5

Opening total: 63

Weather

42 degrees, partly cloudy, 6 MPH SW

The Pick

North Carolina -21

Easy choice to go with the Tar Heels covering here. The Drake Maye-led offense is moving on everyone at will and the Yellow Jackets are on their third quarterback as they crawl to the end of the season. Take UNC to roll in this one.