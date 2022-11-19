Texas vs. Kansas picks and best bets for Week 12 Big 12 matchup

We have an intriguing, late-season Big 12 showdown on Saturday as the Texas Longhorns hit the road to battle the Kansas Jayhawks at 3:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, KS, and will air on FS1.

Texas (6-4, 4-3 Big 12) fell flat at home in a 17-10 loss to TCU last Saturday, taking a huge blow to its Big 12 Championship Game aspirations. Quinn Ewers, Bijan Robinson, and the Longhorns offense was unable to produce in this one as the team’s only touchdown came by way of a Jahdae Barron fumble return.

Kansas (6-4, 3-4 Big 12) also fell last Saturday, falling in a 43-28 road loss at Texas Tech. Both teams put up over 500 yards of total offense but two turnovers and two missed field goals proved to be the difference maker for the Jayhawks. Quarterback Jason Bean accounted for four touchdowns while running back Devin Neal broke off 190 rushing yards in the loss.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Texas: 8th overall, 23rd offense, 17th defense

Kansas: 43rd overall, 19th offense, 88th defense

Injury update

Texas

TE Brayden Liebrock - Questionable (Shoulder)

WR Jaden Alexis - Questionable (Knee)

Kansas

QB Jalon Daniels - Questionable (Shoulder)

RB Daniel Hishaw Jr. - Out indefinitely (Lower body)

WR Trevor Wilson - Questionable (Suspension)

TE Will Huggins - Questionable (Undisclosed)

OL James Livingston - Questionable (Foot)

S Jayson Gilliom - Out indefinitely (Undisclosed)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Texas: 6-4 ATS

Kansas: 7-2-1 ATS

Total

Texas: Over 4-6

Kansas: Over 6-4

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Texas -9

Total: 63.5

Moneyline: Texas -325, Kansas +270

Opening line: Texas -8

Opening total: 64

Weather

38 degrees, sunny, 14 MPH winds with 30 MPH wind gusts

The Pick

Kansas +9

A cold, windy day in Lawrence, KS, plays right into the hands of a Jayhawks team that is looking for its second straight victory over Texas. Quinn Ewers struggled mightily in similarly windy conditions against Texas Tech earlier in the season and the KU could take advantage defensively. Give me the home team to cover as a nine-point underdog and make this one really interesting.