No. 15 Kansas State vs. West Virginia picks and best bets for Week 12 Big 12 matchup

We have a late-season Big 12 showdown with importance on Saturday as the No. 15 Kansas State Wildcats hit the road to battle the West Virginia Mountaineers at 2 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, WV, and will be streamed on ESPN+.

Kansas State (7-3, 5-2 Big 12) took one step closer to a Big 12 Championship Game berth last Saturday by blowing out Baylor 31-3. Quarterback Adrian Martinez once again went down with an injury and once again, backup Will Howard stepped up by throwing three touchdowns in the win. The Wildcats are in the driver’s seat to clinch the second spot in the league title game but need to win their final two contests.

West Virginia (4-6, 2-5 Big 12) ended a three-game losing streak by taking down Oklahoma in a 23-20 victory last week. This was an ugly contest that was full of turnovers and missed field goals on both sides. Getting the ball with 6:24 left in the ballgame, the Mountaineers went on a 15-play drive that ate up the clock and allowed kicker Casey Legg to boot the game-winning field goal as time expired.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Kansas State: 12th overall, 40th offense, 11th defense

West Virginia: 71st overall, 31st offense, 104th defense

Injury update

Kansas State

QB Adrian Martinez - Out (Lower body)

West Virginia

No new injuries to report.

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Kansas State: 6-3-1 ATS

West Virginia: 5-5 ATS

Total

Kansas State: Over 4-6

West Virginia: Over 5-5

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Kansas State -7.5

Total: 54.5

Moneyline: Kansas State -285, West Virginia +240

Opening line: Kansas State -7

Opening total: 55

Weather

36 degrees, partly sunny, 8 MPH winds SW

The Pick

Under 54.5

Snow in the area on Friday could leave the field soggy for Saturday’s games and both teams might try to lean on their respective run games to carry them throughout the contest. Expect a moderately low-scoring affair, so take the under here.