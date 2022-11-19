No. 15 Kansas State vs. West Virginia picks and best bets for Week 12 Big 12 matchup

We have a late-season Big 12 showdown with importance on Saturday as the No. 15 Kansas State Wildcats hit the road to battle the West Virginia Mountaineers at 2 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, WV, and will be streamed on ESPN+.
Kansas State (7-3, 5-2 Big 12) took one step closer to a Big 12 Championship Game berth last Saturday by blowing out Baylor 31-3. Quarterback Adrian Martinez once again went down with an injury and once again, backup Will Howard stepped up by throwing three touchdowns in the win. The Wildcats are in the driver’s seat to clinch the second spot in the league title game but need to win their final two contests.
West Virginia (4-6, 2-5 Big 12) ended a three-game losing streak by taking down Oklahoma in a 23-20 victory last week. This was an ugly contest that was full of turnovers and missed field goals on both sides. Getting the ball with 6:24 left in the ballgame, the Mountaineers went on a 15-play drive that ate up the clock and allowed kicker Casey Legg to boot the game-winning field goal as time expired.
Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!
SP+ Rankings
Kansas State: 12th overall, 40th offense, 11th defense
West Virginia: 71st overall, 31st offense, 104th defense
Injury update
Kansas State
QB Adrian Martinez - Out (Lower body)
West Virginia
No new injuries to report.
ATS/Total
Against The Spread
Kansas State: 6-3-1 ATS
West Virginia: 5-5 ATS
Total
Kansas State: Over 4-6
West Virginia: Over 5-5
Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread: Kansas State -7.5
Total: 54.5
Moneyline: Kansas State -285, West Virginia +240
Opening line: Kansas State -7
Opening total: 55
Weather
36 degrees, partly sunny, 8 MPH winds SW
The Pick
Under 54.5
Snow in the area on Friday could leave the field soggy for Saturday’s games and both teams might try to lean on their respective run games to carry them throughout the contest. Expect a moderately low-scoring affair, so take the under here.