Josh Reynolds injury: What status means for Week 11 fantasy football

UPDATE: The Lions have downgraded Josh Reynolds to out for Sunday’s game against the Giants.

Josh Reynolds is still dealing with the back injury he suffered at the beginning of the month. The Detroit Lions wide receiver has been on the sideline since Week 9. There was reason for optimism this week when Reynolds returned to practice on Thursday, but he was out for Friday’s sessions, dampening hopes that he’ll play this Sunday. Reynolds is officially listed as questionable, so the Lions are at least holding out some hope he could be available.

The Lions are on the road to play the New York Giants at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Fantasy football implications

Reynolds’ last game was Week 8, when he caught just two passes on six targets for 15 yards. Despite the possibility of him suiting up this week, you probably should avoid him in fantasy football lineups.

Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit’s No. 1 receiver, will play this week, fresh off a 119-yard outing against the Bears in Week 10. The Lions also designated DJ Chark for return from the injured reserve list, but there’s no indication for when he’ll be suiting up again.