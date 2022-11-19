Philadelphia Marathon 2022: Start time, course map, live stream, favorites to win

The Philadelphia Marathon is back for the 62nd running. It has run on the third Sunday of November dating back to 1954 with a handful of cancellations over the years. The most recent cancellation was in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the race returned last year. It is one of the ten biggest marathons in America, with upwards of 30,000 runners taking part.

Start time

The race gets started at 6:55 a.m. ET with push rim wheelchair competitors. The runners and walkers follow at 7:00 a.m.

How to watch

There will not be live television or live stream coverage, so you’ll need to get down to the race course. The race offers ways to track runners so you can figure out where to meet your favorite runners.

Course map

The race starts and ends at 22nd Street and Benjamin Franklin Parkway, near the Philadelphia Museum of Art. It’s a fairly flat course, as you can see in the elevation map below. It passes landmark like the Betsy Ross House, the Liberty Bell, and Independence Hall. You can view maps below and read a mile-by-mile description of the race at the race’s official site.

Course map PDF

Elevation map PDF

Road closures

The following streets will be closed in Philadelphia on Saturday, Nov. 19 (via West

• Walnut Street, from 12th Street to 34th Street

• 33rd Street, from Walnut Street to Spring Garden Street

• 34th Street, from Spring Garden Street to Girard Avenue

• Spring Garden Street, from 32nd Street to 34th Street

• Girard Avenue, 33rd Street to 38th Street

• 33rd Street, from Girard Avenue to Cecil B. Moore Avenue

• Reservoir Drive, from 33rd Street to Diamond Drive

The following streets will be closed in West Philadelphia on Sunday, Nov. 20:

• Walnut Street, from 6th Street to 34th Street

• 33rd Street, from Walnut Street to Chestnut Street

• Chestnut Street, from 33rd Street to 34th Street

• 34th Street, from Chestnut Street to Girard Avenue

• Lansdowne Drive, from Girard Avenue to South Concourse Drive

• South Concourse Drive, from Lansdowne to West Memorial Hall Drive

• East Memorial Hall Drive, from South Concourse to Avenue of the Republic

• Avenue of the Republic, from East Memorial Hall Drive to Catholic Fountain

• Belmont Avenue, Montgomery to Parkside Avenue

• States Drive to Lansdowne Drive

• Lansdowne Drive to Girard Avenue

• Girard Avenue Bridge, from Lansdowne Drive to 33rd Street

• 33rd Street, from Girard Avenue to Reservoir Drive

Weather

It’s going to be a cold one in Philadelphia on Sunday. The high is 39, but with 17 mph winds the temperature will feel closer to 27. There is little chance of precipitation, but some layering will be probably necessary for the runners. It will feel warmer as folks get moving along, but if you’re going to be watching outside during the race, bundle up!

Prize money

The race awards prize money equally to man and woman in each category. Here’s a breakdown of who can win money at the Philadelphia Marathon.

1st Place (M/F) - $10,000

2nd Place (M/F) - $7,500

3rd Place (M/F) - $5,000

4th Place (M/F) - $2,500

5th Place (M/F) - $1,500

1st Place Master (M/F) - $1,000

1st Place Wheelchair (M/F) - $4,000

2nd Place Wheerchair (M/F) - $2,000

3rd Place Wheelchair (M/F) - $1,000

4th Place Wheelchair (M/F) - $750

1st Philadelphian Male - $1,000

1st Philadelphian Female - $1,000

Course Record Bonus (M/F) - $1,000

Who won the last race?

Kenyan Michael Chesire won the men’s race last year with a time of 2:13:28. Canadian Leslie Sexton won the women’s race with a time of 2:28:34. Michelle Wheeler was the fastest woman and overall in the wheelchair race with a time of 2:21:50 while James Mburu was the fastest man with a time of 3:04:09. Dennis McGorty won the hancycle race with a time of 1:35:59.