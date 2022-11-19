AEW Full Gear 2022: Live updates, results from November pay-per-view

AEW is back on pay-per-view on Saturday, November 18 with its Full Gear show airing live at 8 p.m. ET from the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ. The price to stream the event is $50 and will stream on Bleacher Report. You can access B/R Live on several platforms including IOS, Android, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, and Xbox One.
The main event of Full Gear will feature AEW World Champion Jon Moxley defend his title again MJF. Mox won a tournament for the vacant belt in September while MJF “earned” the opportunity by winning the chip in the Casino Ladder match at All Out. In the women’s division, we’ll see the AEW in-ring debut of Saraya as she goes one-on-one with Britt Baker and interim AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm defending her title against Jamie Hayter.
Also on the show, ROH World Champion Chris Jericho will put his title on the line in a four-way match against Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli, and Sammy Guevara. We’ll also see the official return of The Elite, who have been off television since September due to their involvement in the backstage melee with CM Punk at All Out.
There’s a pair of free-to-play pools you can take part in tonight courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. There’s a $25,000 pool regarding the entire show and a $25,000 pool specific to the main event.
Here’s the full card for AEW Full Gear. We’ll be providing live updates as the show goes on.
Luchasaurus vs. “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry (Steel cage match)
Winner: TBD
Awe-inspiring piledriver by @boy_myth_legend!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 20, 2022
.@boy_myth_legend is certainly not in a favorable situation right now— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 20, 2022
Things are starting off nothing short of brutal between @boy_myth_legend and @Luchasaurus— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 20, 2022
Eddie Kingston vs. Jun Akiyama
Winner: Eddie Kingston via pinfall
Kingston closes out the Zero Hour for Full Gear by beating one of his idols.
Ricky Starks vs. Brian Cage (AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament semifinals)
Winner: Ricky Starks via pinfall
“Absolute” Ricky Starks advances to the finals of the world title eliminator tournament and will face Ethan Page in the finals on Dynamite this Wednesday.
Best Friends, Rocky Romero, and Danhausen vs. The Factory
Winner: Best Friends, Rocky Romero, and Danhausen via pinfall
AEW World Championship - Jon Moxley (c) vs. MJF
Winner: TBD
Interim AEW Women’s World Championship - Toni Storm (c) vs. Jamie Hayter
Winner: TBD
AEW World Tag Team Championship - The Acclaimed (c) vs. Swerve in Our Glory
Winner: TBD
AEW World Trios Championship - Death Triangle (c) vs. The Elite
Winner: TBD
ROH World Championship - Chris Jericho (c) vs. Bryan Danielson vs. Claudio Castagnoli vs. Sammy Guevara
Winner: TBD
TNT Championship - Wardlow (c) vs. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Samoa Joe
Winner: TBD
TBS Championship - Jade Cargill (c) vs. Nyla Rose
Winner: TBD
Saraya vs. Britt Baker
Winner: TBD
Darby Allin and Sting vs. Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal
Winner: TBD