AEW Full Gear 2022: Live updates, results from November pay-per-view

AEW is back on pay-per-view on Saturday, November 18 with its Full Gear show airing live at 8 p.m. ET from the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ. The price to stream the event is $50 and will stream on Bleacher Report. You can access B/R Live on several platforms including IOS, Android, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, and Xbox One.

The main event of Full Gear will feature AEW World Champion Jon Moxley defend his title again MJF. Mox won a tournament for the vacant belt in September while MJF “earned” the opportunity by winning the chip in the Casino Ladder match at All Out. In the women’s division, we’ll see the AEW in-ring debut of Saraya as she goes one-on-one with Britt Baker and interim AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm defending her title against Jamie Hayter.

Also on the show, ROH World Champion Chris Jericho will put his title on the line in a four-way match against Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli, and Sammy Guevara. We’ll also see the official return of The Elite, who have been off television since September due to their involvement in the backstage melee with CM Punk at All Out.

Here’s the full card for AEW Full Gear. We’ll be providing live updates as the show goes on.

Luchasaurus vs. “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry (Steel cage match)

Winner: TBD

Eddie Kingston vs. Jun Akiyama

Winner: Eddie Kingston via pinfall

Kingston closes out the Zero Hour for Full Gear by beating one of his idols.

Ricky Starks vs. Brian Cage (AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament semifinals)

Winner: Ricky Starks via pinfall

“Absolute” Ricky Starks advances to the finals of the world title eliminator tournament and will face Ethan Page in the finals on Dynamite this Wednesday.

Best Friends, Rocky Romero, and Danhausen vs. The Factory

Winner: Best Friends, Rocky Romero, and Danhausen via pinfall

AEW World Championship - Jon Moxley (c) vs. MJF

Winner: TBD

Interim AEW Women’s World Championship - Toni Storm (c) vs. Jamie Hayter

Winner: TBD

AEW World Tag Team Championship - The Acclaimed (c) vs. Swerve in Our Glory

Winner: TBD

AEW World Trios Championship - Death Triangle (c) vs. The Elite

Winner: TBD

ROH World Championship - Chris Jericho (c) vs. Bryan Danielson vs. Claudio Castagnoli vs. Sammy Guevara

Winner: TBD

TNT Championship - Wardlow (c) vs. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Samoa Joe

Winner: TBD

TBS Championship - Jade Cargill (c) vs. Nyla Rose

Winner: TBD

Saraya vs. Britt Baker

Winner: TBD

Darby Allin and Sting vs. Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal

Winner: TBD