DK Nation staff picks, predictions for 2022 World Cup

The 2022 FIFA World Cup gets underway Sunday with host nation Qatar opening group play against Ecuador. The group stage will continue through December 2 and the knockout stage will begin with the round of 16 starting December 3.
We’ve brought together a handful of the DK Nation staff to make picks for each round and also select award winners. There will be a scoring system to track every panelist’s progress through the competition and we’ll see who finishes with the most points at the end of the World Cup. Here’s a look at our panel.
David Fucillo - Editor in Chief
Ben Zweiman - Senior Managing Editor
Collin Sherwin - Deputy College Sports Editor
Chinmay Vaidya - Sports Editor
Nick Simon - Staff Writer
Grace McDermott - Staff Writer
Teddy Ricketson - Staff Writer
Pete Hernandez - Newsdesk Writer
Ryan Sanders - Newsdesk Writer
Spencer Limbach - Newsdesk Writer
Here’s the how the scoring system will work. The 16 teams advancing to the knockout round are assigned seeds, with the group winner being 1 and the runner-up being 2. For example, the winner of Group A will be A1. Each panelist has selected 16 teams by seed. There will be one point awarded for each correct team picked, and one additional point for the correct seed.
From the round of 16, there will be two points awarded for every correct team in the quarterfinal round. One additional point will be given for correct placement in the bracket. From there, panelists will get four points for every correct team in the semifinal round with two additional points for correct placement. Each correct finalist will add eight points and picking a correct winner will be worth 16 points.
Here’s a look at how our staff sees the group stage, round of 16, quarterfinals, semifinals and final playing out.
Group Stage Predictions
World Cup Group Stage Predictions
|Pick
|David
|Ben
|Collin
|Chinmay
|Ryan
|Grace
|Pete
|Spencer
|Teddy
|Nick
|Group A winner
|Netherlands
|Netherlands
|Netherlands
|Netherlands
|Netherlands
|Netherlands
|Netherlands
|Netherlands
|Netherlands
|Netherlands
|Group B runner up
|USA
|Wales
|England
|USA
|USA
|USA
|USA
|USA
|USA
|Wales
|Group C winner
|Argentina
|Argentina
|Argentina
|Argentina
|Argentina
|Argentina
|Argentina
|Argentina
|Argentina
|Argentina
|Group D runner up
|Denmark
|Denmark
|Australia
|Denmark
|Denmark
|Denmark
|Denmark
|France
|Denmark
|Australia
|Group E winner
|Spain
|Spain
|Germany
|Germany
|Germany
|Germany
|Germany
|Spain
|Germany
|Germany
|Group F runner up
|Morocco
|Belgium
|Croatia
|Croatia
|Canada
|Croatia
|Croatia
|Croatia
|Croatia
|Croatia
|Group G winner
|Brazil
|Brazil
|Brazil
|Switzerland
|Brazil
|Brazil
|Brazil
|Brazil
|Brazil
|Brazil
|Group H runner up
|Uruguay
|Uruguay
|Ghana
|Uruguay
|Portugal
|Portugal
|Ghana
|Uruguay
|Uruguay
|Ghana
|Group B winner
|England
|England
|Wales
|England
|England
|England
|England
|England
|England
|England
|Group A runner up
|Ecuador
|Ecuador
|Ecuador
|Senegal
|Senegal
|Ecuador
|Ecuador
|Senegal
|Ecuador
|Senegal
|Group D winner
|France
|France
|France
|France
|France
|France
|France
|Denmark
|France
|France
|Group C runner up
|Poland
|Poland
|Poland
|Mexico
|Mexico
|Mexico
|Poland
|Mexico
|Mexico
|Poland
|Group F winner
|Belgium
|Croatia
|Canada
|Belgium
|Belgium
|Belgium
|Belgium
|Belgium
|Belgium
|Belgium
|Group E runner up
|Germany
|Japan
|Spain
|Spain
|Spain
|Spain
|Spain
|Germany
|Spain
|Spain
|Group H winner
|Portugal
|Portugal
|Uruguay
|Portugal
|Uruguay
|Uruguay
|Portugal
|Portugal
|Portugal
|Portugal
|Group G runner up
|Serbia
|Serbia
|Serbia
|Brazil
|Serbia
|Switzerland
|Switzerland
|Switzerland
|Switzerland
|Serbia
Round of 16 Predictions
World Cup Round of 16 Predictions
|Pick
|David
|Ben
|Collin
|Chinmay
|Ryan
|Grace
|Pete
|Spencer
|Teddy
|Nick
|A1 vs. B2
|Netherlands
|Netherlands
|England
|USA
|Netherlands
|Netherlands
|Netherlands
|Netherlands
|Netherlands
|Netherlands
|C1 vs. D2
|Argentina
|Argentina
|Argentina
|Argentina
|Argentina
|Argentina
|Argentina
|Argentina
|Argentina
|Argentina
|E1 vs. F2
|Spain
|Spain
|Germany
|Germany
|Germany
|Germany
|Germany
|Spain
|Germany
|Germany
|G1 vs. H2
|Brazil
|Brazil
|Brazil
|Uruguay
|Brazil
|Brazil
|Brazil
|Brazil
|Brazil
|Brazil
|B1 vs. A2
|England
|England
|Wales
|England
|England
|England
|England
|England
|England
|Senegal
|D1 vs. C2
|France
|Poland
|France
|France
|France
|France
|France
|Denmark
|Mexico
|France
|F1 vs. E2
|Belgium
|Croatia
|Canada
|Belgium
|Belgium
|Spain
|Belgium
|Belgium
|Belgium
|Spain
|H1 vs. G2
|Portugal
|Portugal
|Uruguay
|Brazil
|Uruguay
|Uruguay
|Portugal
|Portugal
|Portugal
|Portugal
Quarterfinal, Semifinal, Final Predictions
World Cup Quarterfinal, Semifinal, Final Predictions
|Pick
|David
|Ben
|Collin
|Chinmay
|Ryan
|Grace
|Pete
|Spencer
|Teddy
|Nick
|QF 1 winner
|Argentina
|Netherlands
|England
|Argentina
|Argentina
|Argentina
|Argentina
|Argentina
|Netherlands
|Argentina
|QF 2 winner
|Brazil
|Brazil
|Germany
|Germany
|Brazil
|Germany
|Germany
|Brazil
|Germany
|Brazil
|QF 3 winner
|France
|England
|France
|France
|England
|England
|France
|England
|England
|France
|QF 4 winner
|Belgium
|Croatia
|Uruguay
|Brazil
|Belgium
|Spain
|Belgium
|Portugal
|Belgium
|Spain
|SF 1 winner
|Brazil
|Brazil
|Germany
|Argentina
|Brazil
|Argentina
|Argentina
|Argentina
|Netherlands
|Brazil
|SF 2 winner
|Begium
|England
|France
|Brazil
|Belgium
|England
|Belgium
|England
|England
|France
|Final winner
|Brazil
|England
|France
|Brazil
|Brazil
|England
|Belgium
|Argentina
|England
|Brazil
Brazil is the most popular pick with four panelists picking the odds-on favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook to go on and win the trophy. Three panelists have England winning it all. Collin has France repeating as champions, Spencer has Lionel Messi capturing the ultimate prize in his final World Cup and Pete sees Belgium’s “Golden Generation” cementing their legacy with a World Cup title.
Awards Predictions
Here’s a look at who our panelists believe will win the Golden Boot, Golden Ball and Golden Glove awards. Golden Boot goes to the highest scorer, Golden Ball is for the best overall player and Golden Glove is for the top goalkeeper.
World Cup Awards Predictions
|Pick
|David
|Ben
|Collin
|Chinmay
|Ryan
|Grace
|Pete
|Spencer
|Teddy
|Nick
|Golden Boot
|Kylian Mbappe
|Harry Kane
|Kai Havertz
|Lautaro Martinez
|Kylian Mbappe
|Harry Kane
|Kylian Mbappe
|Harry Kane
|Harry Kane
|Kylian Mbappe
|Golden Ball
|Neymar
|Neymar
|Antoine Griezmann
|Neymar
|Neymar
|Neymar
|Lionel Messi
|Lionel Messi
|Neymar
|Lionel Messi
|Golden Glove
|Thibaut Courtois
|Jordan Pickford
|Manuel Neuer
|Manuel Neuer
|Thibaut Courtois
|Manuel Neuer
|Thibaut Courtois
|Alisson
|Manuel Neuer
|Manuel Neuer