DK Nation staff picks, predictions for 2022 World Cup

The 2022 FIFA World Cup gets underway Sunday with host nation Qatar opening group play against Ecuador. The group stage will continue through December 2 and the knockout stage will begin with the round of 16 starting December 3.

We’ve brought together a handful of the DK Nation staff to make picks for each round and also select award winners. There will be a scoring system to track every panelist’s progress through the competition and we’ll see who finishes with the most points at the end of the World Cup. Here’s a look at our panel.

David Fucillo - Editor in Chief

Ben Zweiman - Senior Managing Editor

Collin Sherwin - Deputy College Sports Editor

Chinmay Vaidya - Sports Editor

Nick Simon - Staff Writer

Grace McDermott - Staff Writer

Teddy Ricketson - Staff Writer

Pete Hernandez - Newsdesk Writer

Ryan Sanders - Newsdesk Writer

Spencer Limbach - Newsdesk Writer

Here’s the how the scoring system will work. The 16 teams advancing to the knockout round are assigned seeds, with the group winner being 1 and the runner-up being 2. For example, the winner of Group A will be A1. Each panelist has selected 16 teams by seed. There will be one point awarded for each correct team picked, and one additional point for the correct seed.

From the round of 16, there will be two points awarded for every correct team in the quarterfinal round. One additional point will be given for correct placement in the bracket. From there, panelists will get four points for every correct team in the semifinal round with two additional points for correct placement. Each correct finalist will add eight points and picking a correct winner will be worth 16 points.

Here’s a look at how our staff sees the group stage, round of 16, quarterfinals, semifinals and final playing out.

Group Stage Predictions

World Cup Group Stage Predictions Pick David Ben Collin Chinmay Ryan Grace Pete Spencer Teddy Nick Pick David Ben Collin Chinmay Ryan Grace Pete Spencer Teddy Nick Group A winner Netherlands Netherlands Netherlands Netherlands Netherlands Netherlands Netherlands Netherlands Netherlands Netherlands Group B runner up USA Wales England USA USA USA USA USA USA Wales Group C winner Argentina Argentina Argentina Argentina Argentina Argentina Argentina Argentina Argentina Argentina Group D runner up Denmark Denmark Australia Denmark Denmark Denmark Denmark France Denmark Australia Group E winner Spain Spain Germany Germany Germany Germany Germany Spain Germany Germany Group F runner up Morocco Belgium Croatia Croatia Canada Croatia Croatia Croatia Croatia Croatia Group G winner Brazil Brazil Brazil Switzerland Brazil Brazil Brazil Brazil Brazil Brazil Group H runner up Uruguay Uruguay Ghana Uruguay Portugal Portugal Ghana Uruguay Uruguay Ghana Group B winner England England Wales England England England England England England England Group A runner up Ecuador Ecuador Ecuador Senegal Senegal Ecuador Ecuador Senegal Ecuador Senegal Group D winner France France France France France France France Denmark France France Group C runner up Poland Poland Poland Mexico Mexico Mexico Poland Mexico Mexico Poland Group F winner Belgium Croatia Canada Belgium Belgium Belgium Belgium Belgium Belgium Belgium Group E runner up Germany Japan Spain Spain Spain Spain Spain Germany Spain Spain Group H winner Portugal Portugal Uruguay Portugal Uruguay Uruguay Portugal Portugal Portugal Portugal Group G runner up Serbia Serbia Serbia Brazil Serbia Switzerland Switzerland Switzerland Switzerland Serbia

Round of 16 Predictions

World Cup Round of 16 Predictions Pick David Ben Collin Chinmay Ryan Grace Pete Spencer Teddy Nick Pick David Ben Collin Chinmay Ryan Grace Pete Spencer Teddy Nick A1 vs. B2 Netherlands Netherlands England USA Netherlands Netherlands Netherlands Netherlands Netherlands Netherlands C1 vs. D2 Argentina Argentina Argentina Argentina Argentina Argentina Argentina Argentina Argentina Argentina E1 vs. F2 Spain Spain Germany Germany Germany Germany Germany Spain Germany Germany G1 vs. H2 Brazil Brazil Brazil Uruguay Brazil Brazil Brazil Brazil Brazil Brazil B1 vs. A2 England England Wales England England England England England England Senegal D1 vs. C2 France Poland France France France France France Denmark Mexico France F1 vs. E2 Belgium Croatia Canada Belgium Belgium Spain Belgium Belgium Belgium Spain H1 vs. G2 Portugal Portugal Uruguay Brazil Uruguay Uruguay Portugal Portugal Portugal Portugal

Quarterfinal, Semifinal, Final Predictions

World Cup Quarterfinal, Semifinal, Final Predictions Pick David Ben Collin Chinmay Ryan Grace Pete Spencer Teddy Nick Pick David Ben Collin Chinmay Ryan Grace Pete Spencer Teddy Nick QF 1 winner Argentina Netherlands England Argentina Argentina Argentina Argentina Argentina Netherlands Argentina QF 2 winner Brazil Brazil Germany Germany Brazil Germany Germany Brazil Germany Brazil QF 3 winner France England France France England England France England England France QF 4 winner Belgium Croatia Uruguay Brazil Belgium Spain Belgium Portugal Belgium Spain SF 1 winner Brazil Brazil Germany Argentina Brazil Argentina Argentina Argentina Netherlands Brazil SF 2 winner Begium England France Brazil Belgium England Belgium England England France Final winner Brazil England France Brazil Brazil England Belgium Argentina England Brazil

Brazil is the most popular pick with four panelists picking the odds-on favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook to go on and win the trophy. Three panelists have England winning it all. Collin has France repeating as champions, Spencer has Lionel Messi capturing the ultimate prize in his final World Cup and Pete sees Belgium’s “Golden Generation” cementing their legacy with a World Cup title.

Awards Predictions

Here’s a look at who our panelists believe will win the Golden Boot, Golden Ball and Golden Glove awards. Golden Boot goes to the highest scorer, Golden Ball is for the best overall player and Golden Glove is for the top goalkeeper.