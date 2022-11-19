Kawhi Leonard, Tobias Harris, Devin Vassell headline NBA injury report for Saturday, November 19

We’ve got five games on Saturday’s NBA slate anchored by a NBATV doubleheader featuring Timberwolves-76ers and Jazz-Trail Blazers. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: November 19

Gary Trent Jr. (hip) - OUT

Otto Porter Jr. (toe) - OUT

We don’t know exactly how Nick Nurse will align his team, but Scottie Barnes and Fred VanVleet should get the most run in this game for Toronto. Christian Koloko is also a good bet to get extended minutes.

Wendell Carter Jr. (foot) - probable

Carter Jr. played in Friday’s win over the Bulls and should be good to go tonight but we’ll see if the Magic decide to rest him here.

Tyrese Haliburton (ankle) - TBD

Haliburton suffered this injury late in Friday’s game against the Rockets and the team might decide to play it safe here. Bennedict Mathurin would be in line for more minutes if Haliburton takes the night off.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Tobias Harris (hip) - questionable

Tyrese Maxey (ankle) - OUT

De’Anthony Melton (back) - probable

Maxey will get a MRI done to see exactly how bad the damage is. The Sixers would love to get Harris, who sat Friday’s game, back in the lineup to replace some of Maxey’s offensive production. Melton will likely have a bigger role as well assuming he powers through a back issue.

No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

Keldon Johnson (ankle) - probable

Devin Vassell (ankle) - questionable

Doug McDermott (calf) - probable

Jakob Poeltl (knee) - questionable

Johnson and Vassell are the keys here from a shot standpoint. If Poeltl sits, Charles Bassey or Gorgui Dieng would be in line for more playing time. Tre Jones would benefit most from Vassell’s absence, although Johnson would become the primary offensive option.

Kawhi Leonard (injury management) - TBD

Leonard made his return Thursday and started that contest for the Clippers. He played 25 minutes, recording six points, five rebounds and four assists. Paul George would be the beneficiary in fantasy/DFS formats if Leonard decides to sit this one out.