Pick on the total for Maryland-Saint Louis on November 19

The Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off gets going on Saturday with a pair of teams in Saint Louis and Maryland hungry to bust into the top 25 of next week’s polls and will fight for that potential moniker at Mohegan Sun.

Maryland Terps vs. Saint Louis Billikens (-3, 146)

Maryland will look to make this a slow game as they rank 331st in possessions per game and have used the slow pace to frustrate opponents and not allow open jump shots.

For the season Maryland defense is 17th in the country in points allowed on a per possession basis and is allowing opponents to make just 20% of their 3’s, which ranks 14th.

For Maryland’s good defense, it’s been a tough to the season from 3-point range on offense, shooting 25.4% from 3-point range and the Saint Louis defense is allowing opponents to make 29.7% of their 3-point attempts.

Both interior defense have been formidable as well with Saint Louis in the top 50 nationally in 2-point shooting percentage and Maryland blocking 9.5% of opponents shot attempts, good for 42nd in America.

With Saint Louis’ inability to speed up games with turnovers, ranking 353rd in the country in turnovers forced on a per possession basis, Maryland will get the slow style they want in this game and make points hard to come by.

The Play: Maryland vs. Saint Louis Under 146

Get Peterson’s spread and total lines for every game on the college basketball board.

Check out the DraftKings college basketball betting splits with public money and betting percentages.