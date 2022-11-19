 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke: Status for game vs. Clemson

No TVD for the Canes, who look to make something of their season and find a way to a bowl game.

By Collin Sherwin
Miami Hurricanes quarterback Tyler Van Dyke reacts after throwing the football during the second quarter against the Florida State Seminoles at Hard Rock Stadium. Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Tyler Van Dyke has been dealing with a shoulder injury for a few weeks now, and he will be out for Saturday’s game against the Clemson Tigers.

Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. in Death Valley.

Miami QB Tyler Van Dyke injury updates

This means we should expect to see Jake Garcia once again under center for UM, who are 5-5 (3-3 ACC) in the middle of a disappointing season, and still need to find another win to get to postseason this year.

Van Dyke was considered a potential early entry NFL Draft prospect before the 2022 season, but it’s likely he will need to stay one more year to find his full value. He could also be heading to the transfer portal, as since the arrival of new Miami head coach Mario Cristobal, his development has appeared to have stunted a bit.

Clemson enters the game as 18.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 47.5.

More From DraftKings Nation