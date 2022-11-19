Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke: Status for game vs. Clemson

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Tyler Van Dyke has been dealing with a shoulder injury for a few weeks now, and he will be out for Saturday’s game against the Clemson Tigers.

Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. in Death Valley.

Source: Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke expected to be out again today at Clemson. Jacurri Brown expected to start again for the Hurricanes. Brown threw three touchdowns in a win over Georgia Tech last week. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 19, 2022

Miami QB Tyler Van Dyke injury updates

This means we should expect to see Jake Garcia once again under center for UM, who are 5-5 (3-3 ACC) in the middle of a disappointing season, and still need to find another win to get to postseason this year.

Van Dyke was considered a potential early entry NFL Draft prospect before the 2022 season, but it’s likely he will need to stay one more year to find his full value. He could also be heading to the transfer portal, as since the arrival of new Miami head coach Mario Cristobal, his development has appeared to have stunted a bit.

Clemson enters the game as 18.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 47.5.