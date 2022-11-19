Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham: Status for game vs. NC State

Louisville Cardinals quarterback Malik Cunningham will not play on Saturday against the NC State Wolfpack after sustaining an injury to his throwing shoulder in the loss against Clemson last week.

Junior backup Brock Domann will make his second start. Domann also filled in for Cunningham against Virginia earlier this season, going 17-for-30 for 275 yards, and throwing one touchdown and two interceptions. He also rushed for 75 yards and a touchdown.

Cunningham’s dual-threat capabilities will be missed in today’s home matchup. The senior quarterback has rushed for 11 touchdowns this season compared to his eight passing touchdowns. He has amassed 561 rushing yards and 1,552 passing yards in 2022.

Louisville enters the game as a three-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 43.5.