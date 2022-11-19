Arkansas QB KJ Jefferson: Status for game vs. Ole Miss

After missing last week’s game against LSU, Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson is expected to be able to return for the Razorbacks in Saturday’s matchup against the Ole Miss Rebels. Jefferson has missed several games this year — most recently, he was working through a shoulder injury, but he missed time earlier in 2022 with a head injury as well.

Arkansas QB KJ Jefferson injury updates

Earlier this week, Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman said “We anticipate him playing on Saturday. Those things certainly change. They have over the last two weeks, but he feels better than he has since the Auburn game.”

Jefferson’s backup this season is Malik Hornsby, though Cade Fortin has also taken a few snaps for the Razorbacks. Jefferson has thrown for 17 touchdowns and just three interceptions in 2022.

Ole Miss enters the game as a 1.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 67.5.