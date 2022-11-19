Oregon QB Bo Nix: Status for game vs. Utah

Oregon quarterback Bo Nix is a game-time decision in the No. 12 Ducks’ Saturday night matchup against No. 10 Utah.

The importance of this game cannot be overstated as the tight race atop the Pac-12 standings sorts itself out over the next two weeks in matchups like this one. Both teams are still in contention to appear in the conference championship, and this game will determine how each team moves forward.

Thamel reporting on GameDay that Bo Nix is a game-time decision tonight, decision coming after warmups.



At a minimum, Nix is not 100% — Josh Newman (@Joshua_Newman) November 19, 2022

Oregon QB Bo Nix injury updates

Nix has been dealing with an ankle injury that he sustained in the Ducks’ loss to Washington last week. If he can’t play, his backup will be redshirt freshman Ty Thompson, who has appeared in six games this year. Thompson 11-for-21 for 72 yard this season. He has thrown no touchdowns and two interceptions.

Updates to come ahead of the 10:30 p.m. ET kickoff.

Utah enters the game as a 2.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 60.5.