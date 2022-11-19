OSU’s Smith-Njigba, Henderson: Status for game vs. Maryland

Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson will be able to return to the field in the No. 2 Buckeyes’ Saturday matchup against Maryland. Henderson has been sitting out for two weeks with a foot injury, and his return is especially significant as the Buckeyes will be without RB Miyan Williams, who was carted off the field last week with a lower leg injury. Henderson was reportedly able to fully participate in practice this week.

Buckeyes wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is still out this week against Maryland. The WR was the talk of the college football world in the preseason as the heir apparent WR1 for Heisman contender CJ Stroud, but a hamstring injury has kept him out of eight of his team’s 11 games this season. However, WR Kamryn Babb is finally back on the field as a target for Stroud.

Kickoff is at 3:30 p.m. ET. Ohio State enters the game as a 27-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 63.