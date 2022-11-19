Kansas QB Jalon Daniels: Status for game vs. Texas

Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels suffered a shoulder injury on October 8 in the Jayhawks’ loss to TCU. Though initial reports listed him as out for the season, Daniels has been making his way back to the field over the past month, warming up for the past few games without seeing playing time.

The Jayhawks began the season 5-0, but have dropped to 6-4 since Daniels’ injury.

Kansas QB Jalon Daniels injury updates

Daniels has been listed as a game-time decision for Kansas’ 3:30 p.m. ET matchup against the Texas Longhorns on Saturday. His backup is Jason Bean, who has surpassed 1,200 passing yards this season, adding 14 touchdowns in the air and four on the ground. Bean took a hard hit to the midsection in last week’s loss to Texas Tech and was replaced by Ethan Vasko.

Texas enters the game as an 8.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 63.5.