Cade Cunningham out indefinitely with a stress fracture in shin

The Detroit Pistons are on a six-game losing streak after dropping Friday’s contest against the Los Angeles Lakers and things might not be getting much better. Detroit got some bad news regarding rising second-year guard and former No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham.

Cade Cunningham injury updates

According to Shams Charania and James Edwards, Cunningham is going to be out indefinitely with a stress fracture in his shin. Cunningham is considering his options, which include extended rest or surgery. Either option seems to have him missing a lot of time, which is not ideal for a young team hoping to build chemistry this year.

Fantasy basketball impact

With Cunningham sidelined, Jaden Ivey will continue to emerge as the lead point guard. Cory Joseph likely continues starting. Bojan Bogdanovic has been the primary offensive threat for Detroit this season and that should continue with Cunningham out.

Betting impact

No one was backing the Pistons to win anything big this season and they can continue to be bet against as long as Cunningham is out.