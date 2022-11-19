Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss odds heading into Egg Bowl game week

The 119th edition of the Egg Bowl is here to enhance (or ruin) your Thanksgiving night this Thursday as the Mississippi State Bulldogs hit the road to meet the Ole Miss Rebels at 7 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, MS, and will air on ESPN.

Mississippi State (7-4, 3-4 SEC) made light work if East Tennessee State in a 56-7 blowout victory on Saturday. Quarterback Will Rogers threw for 301 yards and five touchdowns in the victory.

Ole Miss (8-3, 4-3 SEC) took a shocking loss to Arkansas on Saturday, falling XX-XX to Arkansas on Saturday. After a “good” 30-24 loss to Alabama the week before, the Rebs will want to keep their rivalry trophy for the third-straight year.

While we haven’t talked to the oddsmakers yet, this is our best projection from the DK Nation staff for an opening line ahead of tomorrow’s open.

Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss projected opening odds

Spread: Ole Miss -7.5

Total: TBA