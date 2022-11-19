Baylor vs. Texas odds heading into game week

The Baylor Bears and the Texas Longhorns face off in a cross-state matchup on Friday, November 25 with kickoff scheduled for noon ET.

Baylor (6-5, 4-4 Big 12) was on the wrong end of a heartbreaker against TCU. Leading for much of the game, Baylor got the ball back with just over two minutes left, but conservative play-calling caused them to go three-and-out, allowing TCU to get the ball back. The Bears have wins over Kansas, Oklahoma, and Texas Tech.

Texas (7-4, 5-3 Big 12) went on the road and demolished Kansas on Saturday in a game where its offense broke out of its funk. Running back Bijan Robinson had a career day with 243 rushing yards and four touchdowns in the big win.

While we haven’t talked to the oddsmakers yet, this is our best projection from the DK Nation staff for an opening line ahead of tomorrow’s open.

Baylor vs. Texas projected opening odds

Spread: Texas -12

Total: TBA