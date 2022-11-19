Arizona State vs. Arizona odds heading into Territorial Cup game week

The Territorial Cup will be on the line in the Grand Canyon State this Friday as the Arizona State Sun Devils hit the road to face the Arizona Wildcats at 3 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Arizona Stadium in Tuscon, AZ, and will air on FS1.

Arizona State (3-8, 2-6 Pac-12) got smacked in its home finale on Saturday, falling to Oregon State in a 31-7 loss. Running back Xazavian Valladay broke off 109 yards and the team’s only touchdown in the setback.

Arizona (4-7, 2-6 Pac-12) also had tough sledding on Saturday, falling to Washington State in a 31-20 setback. Quarterback Jayden de Laura had a brutal day, throwing for 357 yards, one touchdown, and four interceptions in the loss.

While we haven’t talked to the oddsmakers yet, this is our best projection from the DK Nation staff for an opening line ahead of tomorrow’s open.

Arizona State vs. Arizona projected opening odds

Spread: Arizona -3.5

Total: TBA