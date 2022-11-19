Florida vs. Florida State odds heading into game week

The Florida Gators take on the No. 20 Florida State Seminoles in one of college football’s oldest rivalries on Friday, November 25. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on Black Friday, so make sure you’ve finished up all your shopping by dinnertime. The SEC-ACC matchup won’t affect conference championship chances for either team, but pride and state bragging rights are on the line.

Florida (6-5, 3-5 SEC) lost to Vanderbilt in Week 12 after wins over South Carolina and Texas A&M.

Florida State (8-3, 5-3 ACC) has won four straight since dropping three in a row to Wake Forest, NC State, and Clemson. They began the season undefeated and look to end it the same way.

While we haven’t talked to the oddsmakers yet, this is our best projection from the DK Nation staff for an opening line ahead of tomorrow’s open.

Florida vs. Florida State projected opening odds

Spread: Florida State -10

Total: TBA