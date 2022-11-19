UCF vs. USF odds heading into War on I-4 game week

Thanksgiving weekend brings Florida football fans more than just turkey and stuffing — the War on I-4 sees the UCF Knights and the USF Bulls face off on Saturday, November 26 at Raymond James Stadium.

Central Florida (8-2, 5-1 AAC) is knocking on the door of the conference championship. Wins over Cincinnati, Memphis, and Tulane catapulted the Knights to the top two of conference standings, but they fell 17-14 to Navy at home to likely kill their chances to play for the AAC Championship

USF (1-10, 0-7 AAC) has struggled this season, notching their sole win against Howard in September. However, they’ve been able to keep it close with the better teams they’ve played — a six-point loss to Tulsa this week brought to mind their four-point loss to Cincinnati and their three-point loss to the Florida Gators. But they have the worst-rated defense in America by SP+.

UCF vs. USF projected opening odds

Spread: C. Florida -17.5

Total: TBA