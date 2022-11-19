Michigan vs. Ohio State odds heading into The Game week

The time has come for the biggest rivalry in college football as the Michigan Wolverines hit the road on Saturday to meet the Ohio State Buckeyes at noon ET. The 118th playing of ‘The Game’ will take place at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH, and will air on Fox.

Michigan (11-0, 8-0 Big Ten) ran into some danger against Illinois on Saturday, but ultimately came away with a 19-17 victory. A 35-yard Jake Moody field goal with nine seconds left is what ultimately lifted the Wolverines over the Illini to keep their undefeated streak in tact. The biggest story was running back Blake Corum sustaining a knee injury during the contest and his status will be monitored all week.

Ohio State (11-0, 8-0 Big Ten) has been the No. 2 team in the country basically all season, and with stars such as Heisman frontrunner CJ Stroud, TreVeyon Henderson, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba, they will be favored to start another streak in the ancient rivalry against That Team Up North. OSU had won eight in a row before falling 42-27 in Ann Arbor in 2021.

While we haven’t talked to the oddsmakers yet, this is our best projection from the DK Nation staff for an opening line ahead of tomorrow’s open.

Michigan vs. Ohio State projected opening odds

Spread: Ohio State -7.5

Total: TBA