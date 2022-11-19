Georgia Tech vs. Georgia odds heading into Clean Old-Fashioned Hate game week

The 116th edition of Clean, Old Fashioned Hate will take place this Saturday as the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets make the short drive to meet the Georgia Bulldogs at noon ET. The game will take place at Sanford Stadium in Athens, GA, and will air on ESPN.

Georgia Tech (5-6) closed out ACC play with a massive 21-17 upset over Coastal division champion Clemson on Saturday. The Jackets defense stepped up and limited UNC quarterback Drake Maye to 202 yards, no touchdown, and one interception.

Georgia (11-0) handled its business in its SEC finale on Saturday, downing Kentucky in a 16-6 victory on the road. Running back Kenny McIntosh stepped up big, taking 19 carries for 143 yards and a touchdown in the win.

While we haven’t talked to the oddsmakers yet, this is our best projection from the DK Nation staff for an opening line ahead of tomorrow’s open.

Georgia Tech vs. Georgia projected opening odds

Spread: Georgia -37

Total: TBA