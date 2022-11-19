South Carolina vs. Clemson odds heading into Palmetto Bowl game week

Two bitter in-state rivals will meet in the Palmetto Bowl on Saturday as the South Carolina Gamecocks head to the upstate to meet the Clemson Tigers at noon ET. The game will take place at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, SC, and will air on ABC.

South Carolina (7-4, 4-4 SEC) pulled off one of the upsets of the season with a 63-38 blowout of the No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday night. Oft-maligned quarterback Spencer Rattler was 30-37 for 438 yards and six touchdowns in one of the biggest upsets of the season.

Clemson (10-1, 8-0 ACC) laid a beating on Miami in its ACC finale on Saturday, torching the Hurricanes 40-10. D.J. Uiagalelei was the star of the show in offense, throwing for 227 yards, tow touchdowns through the air and leading the team in rushing with 89 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

While we haven’t talked to the oddsmakers yet, this is our best projection from the DK Nation staff for an opening line ahead of tomorrow’s open.

South Carolina vs. Clemson projected opening odds

Spread: Clemson -20

Total: TBA