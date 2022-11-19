Louisville vs. Kentucky odds heading into Governor’s Cup game week

The Governor’s Cup will be on the line in the Commonwealth of Kentucky this Saturday as the Louisville Cardinals hit the road for a rivalry showdown with the Kentucky Wildcats at 3 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Kroger Field in Lexington, KY, and will air on the SEC Network.

Louisville (7-4) held firm without the services of Malik Cunningham on Saturday, downing NC State in a 25-10 victory. Jawhar Jordan was the difference maker in this one, rushing for 105 yards and a touchdown on offense and housing a 98-yard kick return on special teams.

Kentucky (6-5) couldn’t get over on Georgia on Saturday, falling in a 16-6 home loss. Will Levis and the Kentucky offense threatened to pull to within one score late in the fourth quarter, but a missed field goal derailed those hopes.

While we haven’t talked to the oddsmakers yet, this is our best projection from the DK Nation staff for an opening line ahead of tomorrow’s open.

Louisville vs. Kentucky projected opening odds

Spread: Louisville -1.5

Total: TBA