Auburn vs. Alabama odds heading into Iron Bowl game week

The 87th edition of the Iron Bowl will take place this Saturday as the Auburn Tigers hit the road to renew its intense rivalry with the Alabama Crimson Tide at 3:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, AL, and will air on CBS.

Auburn (5-6, 2-5 SEC) had some issues early against Western Kentucky on Saturday, but eventually pulled away in a 41-17 victory. The Tigers almost threw the entire playoff picture into a frenzy last year when they faced Alabama, shutting out the Tide for much of the game before caving down the stretch. It’s a rivalry game where truly anything can happen, and Auburn will be ready.

Alabama (9-2, 5-2 SEC) made light work of its tune up opponent on Saturday, shutting out Austin Peay in a 34-0 victory. Bryce Young was efficient in limited action, throwing both of his touchdown passes to Jermaine Burton. Meanwhile, Jase McClellan broke off 156 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

While we haven’t talked to the oddsmakers yet, this is our best projection from the DK Nation staff for an opening line ahead of tomorrow’s open.

Auburn vs. Alabama projected opening odds

Spread: Alabama -27.5

Total: TBA