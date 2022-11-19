Kansas vs. Kansas State odds heading into Governor’s Cup game week

The Governor’s Cup will be on the line in the Sunflower State this Saturday as the Kansas Jayhawks hit the road to battle the Kansas State Wildcats at 8 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, KS, and will air on Fox.

Kansas (6-5, 3-5 Big 12) seems to be running out of bodies and gas as the season continues, as even the return of starting quarterback Jalon Daniels couldn’t keep them from a 55-14 blowout by Texas at home on Saturday. But the Jayhawks are bowl eligible for the first time since before the Obama administration, and no matter the result it will be a terrific season for second-year coach Lance Leipold.

Kansas State (8-3, 6-2 Big 12) is just one win away from clinching a spot in the Big 12 Championship Game and handled its business by downing West Virginia in a 48-31 victory this past Saturday. Backup quarterback Will Howard once again stepped up in place of an injured Adrian Martinez, throwing for 294 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception.

While we haven’t talked to the oddsmakers yet, this is our best projection from the DK Nation staff for an opening line ahead of tomorrow’s open.

Kansas vs. Kansas State projected opening odds

Spread: Kansas State -16.5

Total: TBA