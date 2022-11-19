Purdue vs. Indiana odds heading into Old Oaken Bucket game week

The 124th battle for the Old Oaken Bucket will take place this Saturday as the Purdue Boilermakers hit the road to battle the Indiana Hoosiers. The game will take place at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, IN, with the kickoff time and network still to be determined.

Purdue (7-4, 5-3 Big Ten) kept itself alive in the complicated Big Ten West division race with a 17-9 victory over Northwestern on Saturday. The Boilermaker defense made the difference in this one as it forced three turnovers throughout the afternoon. Quarterback Aidan O’Connell threw for 159 yards and two touchdowns on offense.

Indiana (4-7, 2-6 Big Ten) went into a snowy East Lansing, MI, on Saturday and toppled Michigan State in a 39-31 double overtime victory. The Hoosiers erased a 17-point deficit at halftime and stormed back to win the Old Brass Spittoon trophy. Running back Shaun Shivers broke off 115 yards and two touchdowns in the victory.

While we haven’t talked to the oddsmakers yet, this is our best projection from the DK Nation staff for an opening line ahead of tomorrow’s open.

Purdue vs. Indiana projected opening odds

Spread: Purdue -7.5

Total: TBA