Michigan running back Blake Corum injured, status for rest of game vs. Illinois

Michigan running back Blake Corum was injured in the second quarter of the Wolverines’ game against Illinois on Saturday. He was hit near the Michigan sideline on a run and came down holding his left knee. He went into the locker room and was able to walk without support.

Corum is the pillar of the Wolverines’ offense. He has seven straight games with 100 or more rushing yards and is widely considered to be a frontrunner for the Heisman trophy this season.

He rushed for Michigan’s lone score of the first half against the Illini. Before leaving, he had added 103 yards for his eighth straight game of 100-plus.

Blake Corum injured on this play, went right to holding his knee. pic.twitter.com/BBhJlCkcvp — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) November 19, 2022

Corum fumbled the ball on his way down, and it was recovered by Illinois. Throughout Michigan’s undefeated 2022 season, he has added up 227 carries for over 1,300 yards and has scored at least one touchdown in every game.

Updates to come.