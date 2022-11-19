TCU’s Quentin Johnston injured, status of wide receiver for rest of game vs. Baylor

TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston was injured in the third quarter of the Horned Frogs game against the Baylor Bears on Saturday in Waco, Texas.

Hoo boy, this ain't great for TCU.



Horned Frogs quickly go 3 and out. And Quentin Johnston is doubtful to return after reinjuring that right ankle. — Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) November 19, 2022

Johnston had been fighting a balky ankle heading into the game, but was announced as doubtful to return during the Fox broadcast early in the fourth quarter.

The projected first round NFL Draft selection has 45 catches for 716 yards and five touchdowns so far this season. He’s one of the most dynamic playmakers in the country, and his connection with quarterback Max Duggan is such a huge part of the nationally-ranked Top 5 offense the No. 4 Horned Frogs have used to reach 10-0 so far this season.

Quentin Johnston injury updates

More to come.