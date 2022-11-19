TCU vs. Baylor final score: Frogs stay undefeated on field goal at the gun

In what might have been the game of the year in college football, the No. 4 TCU Horned Frogs hit a 40-yard field goal as time expired for a 29-28 win over the Baylor Bears on Saturday in Waco, Texas.

Frogs kicker Griffin Kell and his teammates ran onto the field without a timeout and less than 15 seconds remaining and the game clock running. TCU decided to run the ball and center it between the hashmarks for Kell, who missed his first PAT of the season earlier in the game.

That forced the Frogs to go for two, and a dropped two-point conversion on their last touchdown with 2:07 remaining forced the need to get the ball back.

TCU’s Heisman candidate Max Duggan finished 24-35 for 327 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Baylor’s Blake Shapen was solid as well at 21-30 for 269 yards with a TD and an INT, but after some conservative play calling late in the game by the Bears, the last possession went to the road team.

And what might be a team of destiny keeps the train rolling

The Frogs are now 11-0, and likely two games away from the College Football Playoff. They would be the first non-Oklahoma team to reach the national semifinals.

One big loss for the Frogs is an injury to star wide receiver Quentin Johnston, who went down with an ankle and didn’t return in the fourth quarter.

TCU closed as a 1.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total of 58 came up short, and under bettors took home the win.

