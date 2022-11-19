TCU stays undefeated after fire drill field goal

The No. 4 TCU Horned Frogs remain undefeated after a miracle of a field goal against Baylor on Saturday. Down two points after missing a two-point conversion late in the fourth quarter, TCU forced the Baylor offense to go three-and-out, using up all three of their timeouts in the process.

Quarterback Max Duggan led the Frogs back down the field, and a baffling run play was called with under 30 seconds left in the game. The runner didn’t reach the first down marker, forcing the kicking team to sprint out with less than 20 seconds remaining and kick a rushed FG that went right through the uprights, sending TCU out 11-0 after trailing for much of the game.

Head coach Sonny Dykes insisted in his postgame interview that it was not as frantic as it seemed and that they practiced that situation often, but to the average viewer, that was one of the more memorable moments of the 2022 college football season.