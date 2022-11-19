When was the last time both Michigan and Ohio State were undefeated for rivalry game?

Arguably the biggest rivalry in all of college football will have high stakes this Saturday as the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines head south to Columbus, OH, to meet the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes. Both of these bitter enemies are undefeated at 11-0 heading into this matchup, with the winner clinching a spot in the Big Ten Championship Game and perhaps the College Football Playoff afterwards.

The last time Michigan and Ohio State were both undefeated for ‘The Game’ was 2006, a matchup that has since earned the often used “Game of the Century” superlative in college football. Led by eventual Heisman Trophy winner Troy Smith at quarterback, the No. 1 Buckeyes defeated the No. 2 Wolverines 42-39 in the first ever No. 1 vs. No. 2 showdown in the illustrious rivalry’s history.

In front of 105,000+ fans at Ohio Stadium, the likes of Smith, Antonio Pittman, and Ted Ginn Jr. led OSU to a 28-14 lead at halftime. The Chad Henne and Mike Hart-led Michigan offense eventually got to work in the second half and were nipping at the Buckeyes’ heels. After Smith completed a touchdown pass to Brian Robiskie late in the fourth quarter, Henne hit Tyler Ecker for a 16-yard touchdown with 2:16 left, and the ensuing two-point conversion pulled UM to within three. However, a few Pittman runs for a first down iced the game for the home team, allowing them to survive the instant classic.

The win clinched Ohio State the 2006 Big Ten Championship and earned it a spot in the BCS Championship Game, where it was gashed by Florida. We’ll see who comes out on top in the 2022 showdown between the Buckeyes and the Wolverines.