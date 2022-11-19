 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

CJ Stroud playing through leg pain vs. Maryland as Buckeyes look to avoid upset

The Ohio State quarterback appeared to favor one leg as he exited the field after missing a pass on 4th & 1.

By grace.mcdermott Updated
Ohio State v Maryland
C.J. Stroud of the Ohio State Buckeyes rolls out of the pocket against Gereme Spraggins of the Maryland Terrapins in the second quarter at SECU Stadium on November 19, 2022 in College Park, Maryland.
Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback CJ Stroud appeared to have a slight limp as he exited the field in the fourth quarter against Maryland after failing to convert a 4th and 1, favoring his left leg. He has re-entered the game and is playing through for the six minutes on the game clock.

Stroud is preparing to face the undefeated Michigan Wolverines next week in the Buckeyes’ biggest game of the season. If he is not at 100 percent come Saturday, that could spell disaster for this Ohio State team.

The Maryland Terrapins are keeping it close in Week 12 with the Buckeyes, down just three points with five minutes left in the third quarter. Stroud is 17-for-29 on passing for 233 yards thus far, adding one touchdown in the air.

