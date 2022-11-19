Heisman Trophy odds heading into Week 13 of college football season

The 2022 college football season went by fast and we have reached the final week of the regular season. Several top teams had to fight to survive on Saturday and that means several top Heisman Trophy contenders had to dig deep and step up for their respective squads.

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud has established some separation at the top of the Heisman Trophy odds board and is once again the favorite to win the award at -140. He threw for 241 passing yards and a touchdown as the Buckeyes staved off a punchy Maryland team for a 43-30 road victory on Saturday. Stroud can now look forward to an epic battle of unbeatens next week when hated rival Michigan comes to town. One would imagine that a solid performance and a victory in that contest would effectively seal it for him.

However, USC quarterback Caleb Williams is lurking right behind Stroud and he currently has the second highest odds at +140 following the Trojans’ 48-45 instant classic victory over rival UCLA. Like he did at Oklahoma last year, he stepped up big in a big-time rivalry game, throwing for 470 yards, rushing 32 yards, and accounting for three touchdowns against the Bruins. The victory clinched USC a spot in the Pac-12 Championship Game in two weeks and before that, Williams will have another opportunity to shine on a big stage when the Trojans host Notre Dame next Saturday.

While those two Heisman hopefuls solidified themselves, two others may have had their chances derailed by injuries. Michigan running back Blake Corum broke off 108 yards and a touchdown before suffering a knee injury against Illinois on Saturday. As a result, the Wolverines had to scratch and claw down the stretch to a 19-17 victory. Corum currently has +1500 odds to win the award but his status for the Ohio State showdown is something that will be monitored for the rest of the week.

Tennessee took a huge blow in a 63-38 upset loss to South Carolina on Saturday and may have lost quarterback Hendon Hooker in the process. The strong-armed QB suffered a non-contact knee injury in the fourth quarter of the setback and did not return for the rest of the game. The injury appeared to be gnarly and as a result, Hooker went from having the second-highest odds to being taken off the board altogether. He may still earn a trip to New York City as a finalist, but his Heisman hopes appear to be over.

Here are the odds to win the Heisman Trophy at 12:15 a.m. on November 20 from DraftKings Sportsbook: